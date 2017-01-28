Flawed democracies?

Much has been made about the Economist, a left-leaning rag at the best of times, declaring that the US is now a flawed democracy.

So what, I say.

New Zealand is rated rather highly of course. We have stability and since the removal of the Clark regime increasing democracy.

What is interesting though is to look at other countries, you know, ones that Murray McCully supports for trade and pushing through resolutions in the UN Security Council.

Let’s look at Saudi Arabia where he wants a sheep farm and has poured millions of dollars of dodgy funding into:

That’s right, they are an authoritarian regime with little or no democracy.

How about Iran?

Yep, we backed another authoritarian regime with scant regard to democracy in the UN by backing Obama’s plan to donate billions to them.

And Jordan?

Better than the previous two but still an authoritarian regime.

Syria? Where there has been just one UN Resolution last year to 20 against Israel.

Essentially a failed state with zero democracy.

Egypt?

Another authoritarian regime with no regard to democracy.

How about the much supported Palestinian Territories? You know the guys Murray McCully backed by promoting a wonky, lopsided UNSC resolution…those guys?

They are considered a “hybrid regime” by The Economist. Note they use the word regime. Their democratic credentials were poor to start with and have gotten progressively worse. They are now just hovering above an authoritarian regime.

Those are the countries that Murray McCully supports. I included Jordan in there because it is said that McCully is very close to Jordan’s own Foreign Minister.

What about Senegal, our co-sponsor of UNSC Resolution 2334?

They are a flawed democracy, with a lower rating than the US.

And Venezuela?

Venezuela is a hybrid regime with falling levels of democracy.

Now for Malaysia, another co-sponsor of UNSC 2334.

Yep, another flawed democracy with a score far lower than the US.

Those are the countries that Murray McCully has aligned us with, following his actions as Foreign Minister and his actions as chair of the UN Security Council.

And now the rating for the country that has had more UN resolutions passed against it than all other countries combined…yes more than all those authoritarian regimes, more than North Korea, or Iran or Syria, or Saudi Arabia and plenty of other countries whose regimes aren’t even remotely democratic:

Yep, they are a flawed democracy too, but with a very high rating and on a par with France, Belgium and Portugal.

So, instead of headlines about the US being a flawed democracy, like France, why aren’t there headlines about how Murray McCully has aligned this country with despots, dictators and Islamist nations?

If that data doesn’t make you angry with Bill English and Murray McCully over UNSC 2334 then god knows what will.

-The Economist