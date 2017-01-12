Freedom costs the lives of our fallen plus $70,000

BY: Deb Dalby

January 12, 2017

Today, in Australia, the Blue Mountains to be precise (which lies about 70km to the west of Sydney), I learned that Anzac Marches have been cancelled. Four separate marches. Initially when I read the heading: No Anzac March, I thought it might have been due to the dwindling numbers of Anzacs in that area, but upon actually opening the article, I was horrified to learn that the reason ANZAC marches have been cancelled in the Blue Mountains is because we can’t afford the money to fund the necessary anti-terrorism security required for the event, more specifically the additional cost of anti-terrorism measures imposed by local police, which include the use of water-filled barriers to close roads (a measure initiated in the wake of the Nice attack last July).

Council, which is believed to have spent $70,000 over the past two years to ensure the marches went ahead, is unable to continue the financial assistance.

Up until this year, ANZAC marches have happened every year since the return of our veterans from World War 2. In a country where we were once able to proclaim to the world that we are a free nation, with our freedom already paid for with the lives of hundreds of thousands of ANZACS, that freedom that was fiercely fought for has been eroded. It’s had a dent cut out of it. It has succumbed to terrorism.

It is easy to conclude by this act, and the continual terrorist arrests made, that the Australian government and local authorities are aware that we have terrorists here on our shores, which begs the question: Why are we allowing more immigrants and therefore potential terrorists into Austraila, and why if our government has such a handle on stopping terrorism are ANZAC marches having to cease for fear of terrorism?! There can only be one answer: the government is powerless to fully prevent terrorist attacks (Lindt Café Seige and the murder of Curtis Cheng outside Police HQ, Parramatta) and the government, regardless of its border control and security measures can’t guarantee they aren’t letting in terrorists and while this is the case, Australia will never be free. Our current freedom hasn’t just cost us the death of many men and women in wars gone by, it is now costing us financially, to the point of crippling the freedom of our ANZACS to march.

There are days when I sit at my desk and absent-mindedly ponder how our government can be so blind? I’m just an everyday citizen, a business owner, a mother of two kids, who is able to look around at what is going on in the world objectively and see that terrorism is a problem on a world-wide scale. I can see the role that the UN has to play in it all, with their open borders policy. I can see what damage that will do to our country. I can see the damage that the Religion of Peace does every time it enters a country, the ghettos that are instantly created, the division, the lack of assimilation, their demands for Sharia increasing. I can see that with open eyes, hindsight and a little bit of foresight. Yet somehow my government misses it. Our government that is beholden to the UN would rather put ahead on its priority list the wishes and desires of the UN over the wishes and desires of its own people. In hindsight, the most ironic thing is that men and women died for our freedom in both World Wars 1 and 2, and yet the moment those wars ceased and we became a signatory to the UN, we instantly handed over those very freedoms.

It breaks my heart that in the near future there will be a day when I will have to explain to my kids, “in my day, the men and women that fought used to march down the main streets of towns as a reminder of the loss of life, and we used to celebrate, with freedom, the very freedom they provided us with”. No doubt, their response will be “how come we don’t do that anymore?”. My response truthfully will have to be “because it was more important to let both terrorism and terrorists have those freedoms”. Would the men and women that fought for our country still have offered their lives if they knew that within 100 years we would hand our country and its freedoms on a silver platter over to the terrorists under some notion of assisting them in assimilating into our country. I don’t think so.

A Kiwi friend once told me: ”

“In New Zealand, we commemorate ANZAC day but in Aussie you guys celebrate it! My Dad will never forget how he was treated as a Veteran when he was in Sydney for the celebrations when visiting from New Zealand. Australia must not lose this. It is part of who you are.”

She’s right. We not only commemorate and honour our fallen men and women, but we celebrate the freedoms that they died for. Or at least we used to.

Our Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has told us

“We must not be cowed by the terrorists, we will continue to go about our lives as we always have.”

Too late