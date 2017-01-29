Is Gareth Morgan deluded about Winston Peters?

Gareth Morgan makes the following crazy statement about Winston Peters.

“I’m the opposite of Winston Peters, who has made a life out of being in politics. I’ve seen him very much as one of those politicians who hunts with the hounds and runs with the hares. Not exactly a shyster, but it’s all about Winston. I’ve never seen him develop anything on principles. He’s developed them on ideology, which this whole Don Brash thing is.” On the plus side, Peters is “a great raconteur, a bucket of laughs to listen to”. But he also seems to have everyone hoodwinked that he is a centrist when he is really “a regressive conservative” who should be on the far Right of the spectrum with Brash, Judith Collins and Act, Morgan thinks.

Has Gareth actually ever paid any attention to what Winston has to say?

He is not regressive far right. He is not a free trader. He opposed the China Free Trade deal. He opposed the TPPA. He opposes immigration.

He may agree on Treaty issues with Don Brash but he wants to change the very good Reserve Bank Act that Don Brash oversaw and gained international recognition for managing.

If you talk to Winston he is a long way from ACT and Don’s free market, and far more an economic nationalist who harks back to the glory days of the sixties.

Actually, there is some merit to Gareth thinking he is the opposite of Winston.

Winston will be in parliament and has a very good chance of being part of the next government. Gareth does not. So maybe he is not as deluded as everyone thinks.

