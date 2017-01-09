That global warming really should hurry along soon

Heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures sweeping the European continent have caused more than a dozen deaths while halting traffic, grounding flights and crippling ferries. At least 10 people died in Poland including seven men on Friday, authorities said. A 51-year-old died when he was asphyxiated by carbon monoxide from a malfunctioning heater. Temperatures in Poland dropped below -20C (-4F) on Saturday and an even colder night was forecast.

Where was all this warming we were promised. Oh yeah, that’s right. They turned it into Climate Change. Well thank you very much!

A man died on Saturday in Belgium when his truck slid off a highway. In Italy sub-freezing temperatures were blamed for the deaths of half a dozen homeless people. Heavy snow and high winds resulted in rerouted flights, delayed ferries, cancelled trains and closed roads, media reported. With no indication of a letup, some schools in southern Italy were ordered not to open on Monday because of as much as a metre of snow, the ANSA news agency reported. In Rome the fountains in St Peter’s Square froze overnight and dripped icicles instead. Temperatures dropped to -7C in Greece’s second largest city of Thessaloniki and a low of -10C was expected on Sunday, said the Norwegian Meteorological Institute. Roads were closed temporarily across large swathes of northern Greece due to snow and ice.

Don’t worry. The media will find another photo of a penguin in the sahara or a polar bear under a beach umbrella and it will be ‘clear proof’ that we’re about to have a 3m sea level rise.

How many climate change models have been correct, especially since “97% of scientists” agree and “the science is settled”?

That’s right.

None.

– The Guardian