God knows why National bothers going to Ratana

Bill English may not be going to Waitangi this year but he will lead the Government to Ratana today for the first time as Prime Minister.

And his entry to the first big Maori event in election year will be in the midst of some symbolic political choreography.

English will go on with Tuwharetoa and its paramount chief Sir Tumu te Heuheu.

Later in the afternoon, the official Maori Party delegation, including co-leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox, and president Tukoroirangi Morgan will be welcomed on alongside the Kingitanga and Hone Harawira’s Mana Movement.

King Tuheitia wont be there because he is still recovering from a kidney transplant in November last year from his youngest son, Korotangi.

His oldest son, Whatumoana, is expected to attend.

Opposition parties, including Labour and New Zealand First, are paying their respects on Tuesday, the usual day for the annual birthday celebrations of founder Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana.

Ratana accommodated the Government group a day earlier than usual because the first cabinet meeting of the year is Tuesday.