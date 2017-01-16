Guest Post: Memorable Political Kiwi Quips and Quotes

Guest Post: Sylvester Connor is main editor for the ConnorPost.com – Besides that’s he’s an entrepreneur in California and a legendary birder. You can reach him at: [email protected]

Quotable Antipodeans

James and I have been assembling a book of populist quotations for distribution to subscribers of Connor Post and for sale at large. So it was kismet when Whale Oil blog provided us with the names of David Lange, Robert Muldoon and Winston Peters as New Zealand sources.

Lange, Muldoon and Peters are populists we might not have come across, due to the routine inattention given to Australasian thinkers in the northern hemisphere. But if the New Zealand school system is anything like the U.S.’s (alt-Marx-filtered pablum spoon-fed—but force-fed!—to history naifs pasteurised into PC multiculti drone bees), then even New Zealanders may need reminding of their proud past with these pols. (That’s the correct use of “pride,” btw.)



David Lange was Prime Minister of New Zealand from 1984 to 1989. There’s an entire book of Lange quotations put together a few years ago by journalist David Barber, called Gliding on the Lino. The title refers to his quip,

“Will the United States pull the rug on New Zealand? The answer is no. They might polish the lino a bit harder and hope that I execute a rather unseemly glide across it.”

Lange became famous for saying to Jerry Falwell, in a 1985 Oxford Union debate,

”I can smell the uranium on your breath.”

This was one of many trenchant observations Lange made on New Zealand’s no-nukes policy, including,

“If the American global strategy is dependent on the ability of nuclear ships to come to New Zealand, then God defend the world.”

For non-New Zealanders, this was an allusion to New Zealand’s national anthem, “God Defend New Zealand.”Regardless of whether you agree with the no-nukes policy, it was a gutsy move by a small nation tucked somewhere between the outback and the icepack. Stanley Kubrick once said,

“The great nations have always acted like gangsters, and the small nations like prostitutes.”

Well, not New Zealand, not under Lange. Lange also joked of Sir Robert Muldoon,

“I wouldn’t call the Prime Minister gutless. That’s all that’s left of him.”

Sir Robert David Rob Muldoon, GCMG, CH, PC, sometimes nicknamed “Piggy,” served as the 31st Prime Minister of New Zealand from 1975 to 1984, as leader of the governing National Party. His most famous quotation is

“New Zealanders who leave for Australia raise the IQ of both countries.”

Only a bit less clever was,

“New Zealand was colonised initially by those Australians who had the initiative to escape.”

Muldoon’s first autobiography was titled The Rise and Fall of a Young Turk, and his accomplishments included reversing the Labour government’s immigration policies that were undermining New Zealand society.



Winston Peters, Member of the New Zealand Parliament and leader of the New Zealand First political party, is the only one of these three still living. While he may not be as witty as the rotund PMs, he is spot-on in his politics:

“We are being colonised without New Zealanders having some say in the numbers of people coming in and where they are coming from. This is a deliberate policy of ethnic engineering and re-population.”

And,

“We have now reached the point where you can wander down Queen Street in Auckland and wonder if you are still in New Zealand or some other country.”

America, of course, has its own share of populists as well, but between Teddy Roosevelt and Donald Trump, political correctness has, ironically, kept most of the colour out of politics. God defend New Zealand!