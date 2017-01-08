From Hero to Zero: wikileaks founder reveals the dirt on the wrong people

Views of the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have changed in reaction to him revealing dirt on the ” wrong ” people. He had the lefts’ support and fawning admiration when he was dishing the dirt on their enemies but now that wikileaks has contributed to Hillary Clinton’s election loss, many have turned on him. Some on the right are now embracing him. It seems that if a criminal hacker/whistleblower reveals information that helps one political side they are going to support him because it helps their cause.

In New Zealand the left talk about Nicky Hager and Rawshark with admiration but it would not take much to turn them against them. All it would take is a hack on Labour and a ” whistleblower ” book. The bottom line is that support for a hacker/whistleblower comes from ” who ” the stolen information hurts, not the actual criminal act itself.

It’s not that unusual for a public figure to go from hero to villain. But going from villainy to heroism? That’s a tougher road to traverse. Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder and central figure, has managed to do both over the last few months, culminating in a remarkable embrace by the president-elect and two longtime critics on the American right, Sean Hannity and Sarah Palin. …Has Assange changed, or is his rehabilitation on the right, and his loss of esteem on the left, simply a factor of political exigencies within the United States? The answer is a little bit of both.

Six years ago, when WikiLeaks burst on the scene with its massive release of American documents, Donald Trump was livid. “I think it’s disgraceful, I think there should be like death penalty or something,” the then-entertainer said… Fox News host Sean Hannity was also furious, demanding Assange be arrested: “Why can’t Obama do something about the WikiLeaks?” Sarah Palin compared WikiLeaks to the al-Qaeda magazine Inspire and called Assange “an anti-American operative with blood on his hands.” But Assange won some admirers on the American left, people who applauded his willingness to speak truth to power …Libertarians viewed his revelation of the inner workings of government as a valuable injection of transparency… Liberals fell out of love with Assange… slowly and then all at once. …Some of Assange’s old fans redirected their affections to Edward Snowden, who himself criticized Assange for refusing to curate the documents he released, incurring a stinging response from Wikileaks. The dump of documents related to the Democratic National Committee in the summer of 2016 finished off the job for many observers, especially as the consensus grew that the cache of emails had probably been obtained by Russian state hackers and then passed to WikiLeaks. Even if that was not the case, it was very clear that Assange saw them as a way to hurt Clinton. She had been furious about the 2010 leaks, and he held her partly responsible for his current predicament. Clinton backers like Michael Moore and Bill Maher began to view Assange as an abettor, intentionally or not, of Trump. The Trumpist swoon for Assange was more abrupt, corresponding to WikiLeaks dumping the Democratic documents during the summer of 2016. …Many elected Republicans, as well as conservative pundits, however, remain just as negative on Assange as ever. On Thursday, Senator Ted Cruz said, “I think Assange has done enormous damage to our national security. I would not be praising him under any circumstances.” …In other words, Assange was arguing that it was the motivations for a leak, rather than the material, that mattered. This is ironic, since many of those observing Assange, both his critics-turned-fans and his fans-turned-critics, seem to have become fixated on his motivations at the expense of the information he releases, which has tended to be of high quality and interest, regardless of the targets. If that irony was lost on Assange, it’s a sign that he is no more immune to politics than any of the rest of them. -theatlantic.com