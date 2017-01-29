Hey Murray, Bill…take note you muppets

After stabbing Israel in the back at the behest of outgoing President Obama and his useful message boy John Kerry, the new US administration has sent a blunt message via their new UN ambassador.

It is a message for dopey Bill English who says he doesn’t want a bar of Trump’s “America First” policies and for Murray McCully that they both should heed.

Washington’s new ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, vowed Friday to show US strength in global affairs and delivered a blunt warning to opponents of President Donald Trump’s policies. “For those who don’t have our backs, we’re taking names,” Haley told reporters at she arrived at UN headquarters for her first meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “We will make points to respond to that accordingly.” “Our goal with the administration is to show value at the UN, and the way that we will show value is to show our strength, show our voice, have the backs of our allies and make sure that our allies have our back as well,” she said. The comments also implied criticism of the previous Obama administration, which abstained last month on a resolution that branded Israel’s settlements illegal and Jerusalem’s Old City occupied Palestinian territory. By choosing not to use its veto, the administration enabled the motion to pass, drawing an accusation from a furious Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US had “ambushed” Israel “shamefully.” The former South Carolina governor made her first remarks at UN headquarters before presenting her diplomatic credentials to Guterres. Their first meeting was expected to be clouded by reports of a draft executive order being prepared at the White House that could deprive the United Nations of billions of dollars in US financial support. The United States is by far the UN’s biggest financial contributor, providing 22 percent of its operating budget and funding 28% of peacekeeping missions, which currently cost $7.8 billion annually. The 45-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants said she was ready to push for an overhaul of the United Nations and made clear there would be cuts. “This is a time of strength. This is a time of action. This is a time of getting things done,” Haley said. “Everything that is working, we are going to make it better. Everything that is not working we are going to try and fix. Everything that seems to be obsolete and not necessary, we’re going to do away with,” she said.

That is pretty blunt, and it gets blunter.

In his pledge to pursue an “America First” foreign policy, Trump has dismissed the United Nations as “just a club for people to get together and have a good time.” Relations with Trump became tense after the Security Council adopted a resolution demanding Israel end settlement construction. The former US administration declined to use its veto to block the measure, prompting Trump to promise that “things will be different” at the United Nations under his administration. Tough-talking Haley echoed that stance. “You are going to see a change in the way we do business. It’s no longer about working harder but working smarter,” she said.

I warned this was going to happen, but dopey old Bill won’t respond to the hundreds of emails about this issue. Instead, he fobs it off to McCully who so far has refused to answer a single email. Who’s in charge in our government, Bill or Murray? From where I am looking at things it sure looks like it is Murray McCully.

Still more signals…

At her confirmation hearing last week, Haley blasted the Obama administration for not blocking UN Security Council Resolution 2334, the December 23, 2016 motion that condemned Israeli settlements as illegal. She also backed moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, while explicitly stating she supported a two-state solution and recognizing settlements “can hinder peace.” At the January 18 hearing, Haley told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee she would work to reassert the message in the international body that the United States stands by Israel as an ally, a rebuke to the handling of outgoing President Barack Obama’s team. “I will not go to New York and abstain when the UN seeks to create an international environment that encourages boycotts of Israel,” she said, referring to a provision of UNSC Resolution 2334 that calls for states “to distinguish, in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967.”

Is McCully going to start to walk back his stance? Is Bill? They should…because right now it is cold solace to be clinging to the 14-0 vote in the Security Council when two veto powers (United Kingdom and US) have now stated it should never have happened.

The plain speaking continues:

She was unequivocal in her disapproval of how the UN has used its leverage as a world body to influence the way Israelis and Palestinians can resolve their decades-long dispute. “It is an obsession that they have with Israel where they don’t have with North Korea, where they don’t have with Syria,” she said of the Security Council. “We have to look at the fact and call out the fact.” “I would never have abstained,” Haley later added on UNSC Resolution 2334. “I think that that was the moment where we should’ve told the world how we stand with Israel.”

Yes, we should have stood with Israel too, instead Murray McCully, with the tacit approval of Bill English committed NZ to stand with terrorists. It was an utterly shameful episode that I said at the time would put New Zealand on the wrong side of history.

And so it has come to pass. Well done Murray McCully, well done Bill English. You two have sided with terror nations against a liberal democracy.

