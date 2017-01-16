Hey Winston, what about fat and sugar?

New Zealand First says the government must make it crystal clear that there will be no ban on alcohol advertising or sponsorship. “The attitude cops are back and they’re pushing a neo-puritanical agenda that’s targeting a beer at the local club,” says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters. “These attitude cops are arrogant pseudo-intellectuals who want to pry, snoop and regulate how Kiwis live. Judging by this spurious ‘research,’ they also have a misplaced faith in the power of advertising and sponsorship. “Despite alcohol and tobacco being legal products they love bans and can generate gravy-train studies as ‘proof.’ Yet Penn State Professor Jon Nelson examined such studies and found, “the emphasis on advertising bans and similar regulations in the public health literature is misplaced.” “Professor Nelson found big issues with how researchers selected people to study and how they drew conclusions. He also criticised others who “uncritically cite these studies in their advocacy of tobacco and alcohol advertising bans”. “New Zealand First will put these neo-puritanical attitude cops back into their box, but will this politically correct government?” Mr Peters asked.

Worse, these attitude cops are frequently funded by government! It is exactly these crusaders that take taxpayers money and then start a battle with legally operating companies.

And the really bad thing is that it will target a few select companies. No matter than the local burger joint sells stuff dripping in 300% more grease, McDonald’s is the one that cops it. Similarly about Coca-Cola. How often have you heard these religious health zealots target Pepsi? Or Burger King?

If this is genuinely a concern, alcohol, fat, sugar, what have you, then the first thing that needs to be done is for advocates to present a generic debate with industry-wide data. Every time they single out a product or a manufacturer they lose the argument.

You should walk into one of New Zealand’s dairies. Wall to wall sugar, fat and some even have alcohol. Yet not a single “health campaigner” is demanding the closure of dairies.