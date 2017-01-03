Another reader shares what they wrote to the PM. This one from Christmas Day

From: Gavin xxxxx

Date: 25 December 2016

To: [email protected]

Subject: UN resolution

Hi Bill

Congratulation on becoming our new PM, I am 59 years old and have voted National my entire life but unfortunately I can no longer do so.

In my youth I spent a period of time in Israel working on a kibbutz and during that time learnt about their situation.

By standing with countries that have terrible civil rights records to condemn the only democracy in the Middle East is idiotic and will only harm the peace process, but we all know that don’t we.

Honestly how naive can a new administration be, being suckered into this knowing Obama is out and Trump is in?

We all know this will hinder the peace process not help it, we all know that this is Murray’s last grasp at some form of relevance in an otherwise undistinguished career, but at what cost?

How could you allow this to happen??

After paying for a sheep farm in terrorist sponsoring Saudi Arabia I find this incredible, don’t you?

To me you seem too arrogant to win next year, sucking up to liberal globalisation isn’t going to do it, look at what’s happening, Brexit, Trump.

Wake up we need rejuvenation not tied old horses and they need to be conservative.

Rgds

Gavin