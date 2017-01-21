via email
From: Daphne
Sent: Friday, 20 January 2017 4:25 p.m.
To: Simon O’Connor <[email protected]>; B English (MIN) <[email protected]>
Subject: UN Resolution 2334
Hi Simon
As MP for my area I would like you to know that I am totally dismayed at the sponsorship of NZ by Murray McCully of UN Resolution 2334, and feel ashamed to call myself a New Zealander.
Are we now siding with terrorists? Why are we stabbing in the back the only democratic country in the Middle East? Is trade more important than principals? At the end of the day is money more important than democracy?
Please help me understand why this has happened and why I should still give my vote to National?
And if you could avoid replying with the same old cut and paste letter doing the rounds, and give me your personal insight it would be much appreciated.
Yours sincerely
Daphne xxxx
And the reply:
Subject: RE: UN Resolution 2334
Date: Fri, 20 Jan 2017 05:54:30 +0000
From: Simon O’Connor <[email protected]>
To: Daphne
Hi Daphne
Many thanks for your email. I very much appreciate you writing your thoughts around this as, I too, am disappointed at the actions taken. I will be talking to the PM and colleagues when parliament resumes and expressing my, your, and many others’ view as well.
Kind regards
Simon
Seems like Simon O’Connor is a keeper.
