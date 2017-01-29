Hooton on this year’s nasty election

Last election the left wing hacked, and used criminals to promote their agenda as they sought to hijack an election.

This year the left-wing are unhinged after the devasting loss of their corporate idol Hillary Clinton.

Matthew Hooton thinks this year’s election is likely to be the nastiest election yet.

Partly, a vicious campaign is certain simply because the tone of each election tends to be worse than the one before. It is compounded by opposition politicians having observed Donald Trump’s crude rhetoric, fake news and outright lies successfully overcoming first the Bush dynasty, then the remainder of the Republican establishment and finally the Clinton machine. But, in New Zealand – in contrast to the US – the inevitability of a nasty campaign is also a function of the strongly positive economic outlook. The prime minister will undoubtedly want to highlight the positive legacy of his eight years as finance minister but, when the economy is strong, opposition politicians and even governments are forced to find other issues with which to demonstrate points of difference. National’s focus on race during the good economic times of the mid 2000s is a classic example, as were despicable Labour Party stunts such as sending fake eviction notices to state house tenants to scare them into staying loyal to Helen Clark. Even more important, though, this election involves the very real possibility of a change of government to a Labour-Green-NZ First-Mana combo, and all the main players are in do-or-die situations. High personal stakes drive bad behaviour. As a party, National genuinely believes a Labour-Green-NZ First-Mana government would be disastrous for New Zealand, so neither it nor its supporters can be expected to take any prisoners. For Bill English personally, a win would redeem his 2002 debacle while a loss would mark his name in history as a hopeless two-time loser. That 2002 humiliation and the brutal way he was despatched by Don Brash the following year has built into Mr English and his allies a ruthlessness that served him well in securing the prime ministership and preferred deputy last year and which will serve him well again in election year. For Mr Peters, this year offers his last and best chance to become prime minister or at least leave a legacy more substantial than free ferry trips to Waiheke for baby-boomer millionaires. Nevertheless, it is Labour, its hapless leader Andrew Little and the wider left who are most desperate of all.

I don’t agree that Winston peters will support an amalgam of drop kicks like the Greens and Mana/Maori. His preference would be for a two party solution, but Laobur doesn’t even look likely to get enough, even with Bill English as leader of the National party.

Labour is extremely aware – or should be – that a third election in a row below 30% would end its claim to be National’s equal and force it into permanent alliance with the Greens. For Mr Little, a sub-30% outcome would not just threaten his and the unions’ hold over the party but even his own place in Parliament as a list-only candidate. Mr Little’s personal interests are therefore already starkly at odds with the moderates in his party. Should Kelvin Davis be tipped out of Te Tai Tokerau by Hone Harawira, and Damien O’Connor and Stuart Nash get taken out by National in West Coast-Tasman and Napier, Mr Little’s chances of getting back to Parliament and becoming prime minister will paradoxically be enhanced. Better still, two of his potential challengers for the party leadership would be out of the game. The Labour leader’s desperation has already been on display this year with his bizarre plan to amend health and safety legislation to exempt anyone from liability to facilitate a daring mission to recover whatever recognisable body parts remain in the Pike River mine. It follows his attacks last year on Chinese and Indian chefs and homeowners with Chinese-sounding names. To what lengths will Mr Little go if his party is at 25% in the polls in the weeks before the election but he retains a good chance of becoming prime minister? Recall that, on the ground in Auckland, he has former Unite Union boss and Alliance Party president Matt McCarten on the payroll. He and his friends are not known for their prudishness. Meanwhile, on the edges, Dr Morgan is willing to use vicious rhetoric against anyone he comes across, Kim Dotcom is considering another intervention in our political system to avoid extradition and Mr Harawira’s political tactics have never been genteel. Further in the shadows, Nicky Hager is said to be planning another book and the local criminal elements that enable him remain active, as do international players such as Wikileaks and the sinister hacker group Anonymous. Sensible businesspeople are best to ignore all this nonsense and focus on making money and creating jobs. Just be sure to check back here once a week for a quick five-minute update. And if you are operating in a regulated industry or one that relies on government largesse, get close to Mr Peters.



I fully expect to be hacked again, or for Nicky Hager to attempt a re-write of his last book. Already I am seeing my emails turn up in all sorts of unlikely places. Each time they do I refer them to Police.

The left-wing and my other opponents will stop at nothing and think nothing of using criminally sourced materials.

– NBR