Horrible lefty Linda Cooper seeking Helensville nomination

Waitakere Ward councillor Linda Cooper has announced her bid to be the National Party candidate in Helensville. Cooper, who is also current Waitakere Licensing Trust president, said today it was “about time” and time for her to step up and take her community’s voice to parliament.

No Linda. It is about time you stepped down from the National Party and joined your ideological soulmates in Labour. Your voting record as a councillor where you were a reliable supporter of Len Brown and Penny Hulse shows you are not fit to be a National candidate, even if you had the warmth, friendly personality and charisma that a National candidate in a blue seat should have.

And that is before we start mentioning no one likes you because you are a nasty, unpleasant woman who seems to have adopted the stupid nasty niggly political approach of your Labour Party political soulmates.

The National Party would save itself much embarrassment by telling Linda Cooper to naff off. That way the Helensville selection delegates don’t have to put up with her trying to BS about not actually being a leftie and personally horrible through the selection process.

And the media don’t have to recycle all the stories about Linda Cooper voting for crazy left wing schemes on council, or Linda being personally unpleasant to just about anyone who doesn’t think she and Penny Hulse are the best thing to ever happen to politics in Waitakere.

– Stuff