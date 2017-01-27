“Housing in Auckland is extremely unaffordable”

Is it?
Let’s allow Shamubeel Eaqub to make his case
The latest Demographia International Housing Survey confirmed what we know – house prices in Auckland have risen much faster than incomes. So much so, that Auckland is the fourth least affordable city in a survey of 92 cities around the world.
The causes for the housing crisis have been well covered. Housing supply is too slow because of ineffective regulation, while demand is too high because of our culture, tax incentives and bank lending biases towards existing homes over new builds and businesses.
Similarities across some markets around the globe show that the drivers are not necessarily unique to New Zealand, but often the underlying causes are much the same – the economies are successful, populations are growing, and home owning and investing cultures and housing supply is unresponsive.
But some historical context is also helpful.
The increase in house prices relative to incomes is not new. It started to diverge in the 1990s. Unsurprisingly home ownership peaked then, after rising for nearly a century, and has since fallen to the lowest level since 1956.
Extremely unaffordable housing has had the expected consequences: increased homelessness, housing stress for the poor and vulnerable, and slipping hopes of middle classes ever owning their own home.
Unaffordable housing hits the poor the hardest – they face higher costs and often get shunted further away as suburbs gentrify. Lack of investment in social housing has meant that we have fewer state houses today than in the early 1990s, and relative to population, the lowest number of state houses since the late 1940s.
The boom in house prices has been so sustained that it is also impacting on middle New Zealand. Home ownership, long a rite of passage, is mostly out of reach unless home-owning parents help. Increasingly, owning a home is the domain of families already in home ownership.
Instead, an increasing number of Kiwis now rent, yet our rental policies are a relic of the past. They are better suited to temporary student flatting, rather than raising families and living in communities.
The real solution, as we have known all along, is to increase housing supply. This needs significant intervention by local and central government, with planning processes needed to accommodate more growth. Councils currently are not appropriately funded to deliver the infrastructure, and building companies do not take up enough labour and capital, because they are always fearful of big cycles.
A big programme of social housing investment by the government would provide a base of guaranteed work that would smooth out the cycles, and lead to a more resilient construction sector and economy.
We also need to reform banking regulation, to stop the pro-cyclical lending that they do, and the inefficient allocation of lending in favour of housing over entrepreneurship.
We need to think hard about how we tax property income and wealth gains, and we need to fix rental policies so that those who must, or choose to, rent do not have to live an insecure and second class life.
With each passing month and year, housing has become less and less affordable. Politics is the roadblock. The politics is difficult, but the denials of a housing crisis are now simply lies.
Well now. Where to start?
What confuses me is when economists have political goals. When Eaqub says that housing is unaffordable in Auckland, I look at the market and I can see houses being bought and sold at healthy volumes. So they clearly are affordable to someone.
What Eaqub means by affordable then, is for the houses to be cheap enough for people with less money to buy them. The question is: why?
New Zealand isn’t unique here. The same economics are at play in Sydney, Toronto and many other places in the world. And when you look at it, the fact is that the location is desireable enough for people to pay a premium for houses and for rents. To compensate, most companies reflect this in the salaries.
For those that can’t earn what is needed to live in a city like Auckland, they will move to secondary locations where the same process essentially repeats itself.
This isn’t a failure of government policy. It isn’t the failure of the market. Everything is working just as it should.
Unless, you have political goals. Goals that houses should be affordable to a factory worker. And then, like Mr Eaqub, you will look for external interference in the market. A Labour government could indeed build 50,000 houses and rent them out at $100 a week each at a cost to the general tax payer.
But the original premise, that houses are unaffordable, remains stupid. By the time they are, they stop selling. And guess what happens then? The prices drop.
Economists that don’t believe in the market and instead want the government to interfere are motivated by politics and not economics.
Where there is a need, a solution will appear. Where there is a glut, the prices will drop. And where the prices skyrocket and sales remain strong, the market is in a happy place.
The concept of there being some kind of innate human “right” to live in Auckland and therefore Auckland owes you a house you can afford is where this whole idea falls to bits.
Some people can’t afford to live in Auckland. So what?
– RNZ