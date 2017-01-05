Interesting perspective on New Zealand’s Drink Drive alcohol limit

A Canadian pilot has been found passed out in his cockpit seat before takeoff.

Police said the pilot boarded the Boeing 737 with 99 passengers and six crew members in Calgary, Alberta, on Saturday local time for a flight that was scheduled to make stops in Regina, Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, before continuing on to Cancun, Mexico.

But before it took off, police said the gate crew as well as crew members on the aircraft indicated he was behaving strangely.

Police allege the co-pilot found the pilot passed out in the cockpit.

“They found him slumped over in the seat. He was the captain,” Calgary Sargent Paul Stacey told a news conference.

The pilot was escorted from the plane and has been charged with having care and control of an aircraft while being impaired, as well as having a blood-alcohol level exceeding .08 while in care and control of an aircraft.

Stacey said police allege the suspect had three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

“Because he has as much alcohol in his system as he does, they’re going to wait for him to sober up somewhat before he goes before a justice of the peace,” Stacey said.

Police said the pilot’s name will be released after he has appeared in court.