Why did the Israeli soldiers hesitate to shoot the Palestinian terrorist?

This issue was touched on in our guest post this morning by Paula Stern who was the mother of a young Israeli soldier nine years ago. She wrote about a similar terrorist attack in the past where the soldiers from her son’s unit did not hesitate and stood their ground.

Unlike today, many soldier’s in Elie’s unit quickly opened fire and the terrorist was killed within seconds. No soldier was hit again – all lived. In that incident, when asked what happened, the commanding officer stood up and lied through his teeth. “I shot the terrorist,” he admitted. Who fired? He was asked. Me, he answered. Who else? He was asked. Me, he answered. And so, by the conclusion of that incident, it was reported that the commander had fired and killed the terrorists – from about 17 different angles, simultaneously. -Guest Post Whaleoil

I suggest that the reason why the commanding officer during the previous terror attack claimed that he did all the shooting was the exact same reason why the young Israeli soldiers hesitated to shoot the Palestinian terrorist in this latest terror attack. The commanding officer was protecting the women and men under his command from possible legal repercussions. Under relentless and ongoing world criticism of every single defensive move that the Israeli army makes in order to protect their citizens, the Israeli government scrutinises their own soldiers’ actions in ways no other army can even imagine. Soldiers who are acting in self-defence will still be subjected to rigorous enquiries.

The tour guide who accompanied the IDF cadets on their visit to Armon Hanatziv in Jerusalem Sunday afternoon told Army Radio that they hesitated to shoot at that truck as it was speeding in their direction. He attributed their fateful pause to last week’s manslaughter conviction of Sgt. Elor Azaria by a military panel of judges for his shooting of a subdued terrorist in hebron. -Jewishpress.com

Most Israeli soldiers are just ordinary citizens who have been conscripted. They are not career soldiers. They do their service and then return to civilian life. Given that this is the case they are perhaps more likely to hesitate in this kind of a situation because they are more scared of breaking the rules than they are of losing their lives. In contrast, the PA reward the families of terrorists who stab Israeli civilians and soldiers and who use vehicles to run families down. They name streets after them. They use the billions of charitable dollars sent their way by Western governments to pay terrorist families a pension. The Palestinians have the world’s most immoral terrorist army but the UN and the world don’t seem to care.