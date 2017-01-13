I’ve signed this petition. Ask McCully to stop giving $5.5m of our money to the Clinton Foundation

Despite the NZ Herald’s removal of their story about the New Zealand Government’s funding of corrupt Hillary, because of pressure from Hilary and McCully apologists, people are nevertheless venting their frustration.

Late last night the Taxpayers’ Union launched a petition calling on McCully to veto the additional $5.5 million MFAT want to fork out.

“We call on Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully to veto MFAT’s decision to give another $5.5 million of NZ Aid money to the Clinton Foundation’s ‘Health Access Initiative’.”

I usually don’t go for online petitions, but I think the Taxpayers’ Union is onto something there – and hundreds of people have already signed it. If it weren’t for the Union’s efforts this stuff wouldn’t see the light of day and the Union should keep hammering this issue.

