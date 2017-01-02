Just because you’re bored with the topic doesn’t make it less important

Last night, commenter TeKinga wrote about the Israel/Obama/McCully/Resolution issue:

Sounds far more like the mindless paranoia and extreme aggression found in us right wing circles, the constant conspiracy theories and accusations of every crime on the books of Obama and the democrats. Is Obama still pursuing his policies, yeah, probably. So what? I bet Trump will too, when he leaves office. I gotta say, I am heartily sick of all this us political malarkey. Here on Whaleoil, we often see screeds written about how the left focuses on beltway issues that no one in middle nz cares about. Well…..run that test past all this UN resolution Israel thing over the past week as well…..it makes our centre right banner waver… Whaleoil…look just as much a political tragic as those luvvies on the left when they gang on about their issues of little concern to the NZ voters….just my thoughts, anyhow…..

To which I responded:

Oh how trite…your thoughts, such as they are, indicate that you really need to acquaint yourself with the prescient words of Pastor Martin Niemöller. “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.” With your attitude and those of several commenters you are following that line of reasoning very clearly. That is why I speak for Israel. They are the only Jewish state in the world, surrounded by hordes of insane death cult followers with dozens of their own countries. If no one speaks for Israel…because it is meh…or a beltway issue then what shall we ignore next? If we don’t stand with Israel who will? I am proud of my stance. You should be ashamed of yours…because when they come for your way of life it is likely there will be no one left to stand for you.

And they will come for your way of life.

The advance of Muslim nations on the Western world isn’t imaginary. It’s generational, and it has been very successful.