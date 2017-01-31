Katie Hopkins on Trump’s immigration lock down

Katie Hopkins can work it out, shame the rest of the media just lie like flatfish.

Have you noticed? There has been more outrage from the left over Trump’s so-called Muslim ban, than over terror itself. More gnashing of gums and loud wailing, more placards decrying the plight of a few tourists and travellers, than over the bodies blown apart by Islamic extremists at Brussels airport in March last year. So much collective outrage, in fact, I wonder how on earth a ban imposed by 16 countries on Israeli citizens has remained in place for quite so long with such quiet acceptance. Curious, isn’t it? What liberals will and won’t accept.

There is also no outrage over the 16 countries where citizens of Israel are banned from. Total and utter silence…but you offend some Muslims and outrage ensues. Are they the biggest cry-babies in the world?

What is also strange that when I speak to Muslims and ask why they feel the need to flee persecution or seek refuge, I am told it is because Islam is suffering and is incredibly divided. Because the tensions between Sunni and Shia are simply overwhelming. What stumps me is why non-Muslim countries are expected to welcome such a divided religion with open arms. And if we think about the problems facing Syrian, Iran, Somalia and Yemen and the rest in the context of the US president’s inaugural address, why would America want to keep allowing such division to its shores? Whether Muslims want to acknowledge it or not, extremists commit atrocities in the name of Allah. They do it according to and in observance of their interpretation of their faith.

Which they have just done in Canada, importing their hate and killing with them. Muslim on Muslim.

What has led us to this latest executive order is not only Islamic extremists knifing, shooting, stabbing and exploding peaceful citizens in the West, but also the abject failure of the wider Muslim community to denounce these vile acts. It is troubling to many that after each terrorist act there is largely silence from the families and communities that raised the terrorists and from the mosques that they frequented. Imams seldom condemn terror. And in their silence, in the void, acceptance, encouragement even, is assumed. The typical response in Western Europe is a hashtag, a tea light and a leader, saying their people will not be cowed in the face of terror. Except, they no longer speak for us. We are sick of their platitudes.

Yes, we are.

The response from the US president is far more reassuring: a ban on travellers from seven Muslim countries and a total ban on refugees and asylum seekers from Syria. Finally, a politician taking action. Some have questioned why Saudi Arabia has been left off the list. They quote statistics: 15 of the terrorists involved in 9/11 came from Saudi Arabia. When I ask if they would like Saudi added to the list of banned countries, they say no, appalled at the idea of a ban at all. At which point their argument dies on the spot. Doesn’t matter if your country has terror or no terror, they don’t agree with a ban. The Saudi argument is a distraction. They lamely argue for more stringent checks to sift out jihadis. I offer the attacks on Western Europe by Islamic extremists as proof that we are not sophisticated enough to work out who is a jihadi and who is not. In fact, we have allowed those who travelled to Syria to fight for ISIS to return to our country. And even when we do know who would wish to hurt our people, the jihadis’ right to privacy and freedom trumps our right to safety or life.

We hear politicians talk about immigrants being compatible with the Kiwi way of life, but Islam isn’t compatible with any aspects of our way of life. Our tolerance is killing us slowly.

In its wild lament, the left has missed the point entirely. Trump is sending out a message. His 90-day ban on seven Muslim countries is in place to achieve one thing and one thing only: Trump wants you to understand America has borders, and from now on it’s going to protect them. He is going to build a wall with Mexico. He is going to reinforce Homeland Security. He is pouring funds into the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement services. And thanks to the outrage, the placard-waving protests, the Clinton News Network and the Biased Broadcasting Corporation, you all know about it. So everyone is now clear. Perfect.

Except Bill English missed the message.

Time for a NZ politician to start talking about how our borders must be protected.

