Killing in God’s name has been around since Adam was a boy and God has so many names….

Allah, King of Kings, Lord of Lords, Lord of the Hosts, Father, Abba, Most High, Elohim, El-Shaddai, Yahweh, Jehovah and Adonai to name just a few.

How many religions have murdered in the name of their holy book or god this century? I don’t see why people like soon to be ex-president Obama have so much difficulty naming the problem because it is a problem that has been around forever.

Religious extremists/fanatics have been using their God and their holy book as a justification for slaughter for centuries so religiously motivated slaughter is nothing new. The only thing that is different in modern times is that the majority of terror attacks around the world come from people who call their God Allah and who follow the teachings of the holy book called the Koran.

The Spanish Inquisition was a Judicial Institution initiated by the Kingdom of Spain in effort to combat ‘heresy’. In reality, it consolidated the power of the monarchy and was used to justify the brutal torture of thousands of non-Catholics…the Inquisition is probably the darkest chapter of Christian history, lasting hundreds of years and claiming countless lives -epikfails.com

The same people who say that we cannot call Islamic terrorists Muslim because what they are doing has nothing to do with Islam are the exact same people who go on about the terrible things done by Christian religions in our historical past. Inquisitions, torture, crucifixions and murder. They have no difficulty laying the blame where it belongs in those cases but somehow think that it is just a coincidence that the majority of terror attacks around the world were done in the name of Allah and motivated / justified by verses in the Koran.

The Pope like Obama refuses to name the actual problem but he has done his best to address it covertly. In his speech he pretends, that killing in God’s name is a problem these days for ALL religions despite the statistical evidence to the contrary.

In his annual address on Monday to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, Pope Francis signaled that 2017 will be a year in which his press for peace gathers steam, and laid down a clear challenge to all religions to reject killing in the name of God. -cruxnow.com