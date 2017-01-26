Labour breaches standing orders while hounding billionaire

Labour are on a witch hunt over Peter Thiel’s kiwi citizenship, proving once again how utterly stupid they are…do they not want people coming to live in NZ?

Or perhaps Iain Lees-Galloway thinks that Thiel is chinky sounding surname.

The news that billionaire investor and Trump supporter Peter Thiel has acquired New Zealand citizenship has triggered questions in Parliament. The surprising news of Thiel’s Kiwi citizenship, first broken by the Herald yesterday, has drawn international attention with the New York Times, Mashable and Gizmodo noting the development. Labour Party immigration spokesman Ian Lees-Galloway said the revelation – that Thiel’s 2015 purchase of a 193 hectare estate on Lake Wanaka didn’t require Overseas Investment Office approval because the buyer was a citizen – raised more questions than it answered. Lees-Galloway said another wealthy American import – film director James Cameron – had drawn considerable notice when living in New Zealand, raising questions over why Thiel didn’t attract attention. “I can’t imagine someone of Thiel’s stature and wealth and not being noticed for five years, it just doesn’t seem very likely,” he said. This morning Lees-Galloway said he lodged written questions in Parliament with Minister of Internal Affairs Louise Upston seeking to know when Thiel was granted citizenship, under what grounds and whether the venture capitalist billionaire was a resident for tax purposes. The Herald understands, due to the Parliamentary break, the questions will be required to be answered by February 15.

Matt Nipper, ever the stupid repeater, obviously hasn’t looked up standing orders, in particular, Standing Order 382 which says:

382 Lodging and publication of written questions and replies (1) Subject to paragraph (2), during a session of Parliament notices of written questions may be lodged no later than 10.30 am on any working day. (2) Notices of written questions may not be lodged after the last day on which the House sits in any calendar year or before the first day on which the House sits in the following year.

Parliament doesn’t sit again until February 7, so Labour is well and truly breaching standard orders in a shameful hit on Peter Thiel. You would have thought that someone with close relations with Parliament’s stenographers Iain Lees-galloway would have known better.

The NZ Herald and Matt Nippert should be wary of wanting to smack Peter Thiel as well, the last media organisation that gave him a smack he helped to destroy when he bankrolled a lawsuit against Gawker.

Labour and the NZ Herald working together since…forever.

