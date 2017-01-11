Labour MPs face an election year with no money, no fresh talent, no fresh ideas

Key’s shock resignation has changed the “dynamic” of the election contest, Labour leader Andrew Little said.

“There is a different personality leading the National Party, so that will make a difference. But, equally, we don’t take anything for granted. No one is heaving a big sigh of relief saying, ‘that’s it, we’ve got it in the bag’. We know we have work ahead of us.

“We are constantly looking at what we do, what we need to be doing better, and what we need to change.

“And [Martinborough] is also a bit of a chance to recap on that, and as we make our commitments to each other about how we conduct ourselves in the year ahead. It is agreeing what the priorities are, that we stick to those and the messages.”

Those messages will be focused on a handful of areas – housing affordability, more police to address rising crime rates, and improving education and health services.

In a recent caucus reshuffle Little took on a newly-created “New Economy” portfolio. He said another election year focus would be on what measures were needed to grow the economy.

“This is about the long-term thinking about the sorts of things we need to be doing – the kinds of investments and infrastructure, the kind of measures we need to take – to attract private investment in the areas that are going to be wealth-generating and job-generating in the future.