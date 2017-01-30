Was that it? Labour/Green State of the Nation fails to fire

Yesterday I made the mistake of sitting in my office and viewing the live stream of the joint State of the Nation speeches from Andrew Little and Metiria Turei.

If they are genuinely serious about changing the government then they are really going to have to try harder, even with Bill English leading National.

Last year Andrew Little held his State of the Nation speech in Albert Park and the audience was outnumbered by hippies playing hacky sack and juggling.

This year with the combined ‘might’ of the Greens AND Labour they sat some cycling and bus enthusiasts behind the speakers and bored a rather paltry audience of 500 sycophants stupid.

But what was worse was seeing the live stream audience numbers.

Here is a screen shot in the middle of Metiria Turei’s rant:

That’s right, the live stream attracted only 157 people, and never really approached 200 even fleetingly. It was also crap, not just in content but in quality, with stuttering and jumpy video.

It wasn’t miuch better for Andrew Little. My screen grab of his part is right at the start when all the sycophants would have been logging in to see what it was all about.

He got only 175 people watching, but it did creep up to over 200.

That’s when the truly stupid happened. The clown of a comedian, who is more unfunny than Raybon Kan implored to all the people watching the live stream for them to dip into their pockets and donate $20. Let’s be generous, and for the ease of calculations, say that there was 300 people watching. There wasn’t but let’s just say.

Three hundred people donating $20 is $6000. That isn’t going to get you very far in a modern election. But there is no way they’d get even that. Probably barely half.

The other thing that was weird and incongruous was having to watch Chloe what’s her name slouching there in her starched shirt which just made her look…well..strange.

If this was an event to give us a clue about a government in waiting then I’m afraid it missed the point.

No one in middle New Zealand is going to give a shit how many times Andrew Little or Metiria Turei say neoliberalism or talk other esoteric leftist nonsense. It doesn’t resonate. It goes right over their heads. All they see is Angry Andy without the spectacles.

And what was all that about his prostate cancer…no one wants to know that. It was cringeworthy, desperate and stilted. It didn’t work.

The only question remaining is does Andrew Little look more like Wallace now or before when he wore glasses?