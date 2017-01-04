Let us not forget

In August 2015 a little boy named Moko became a household name in New Zealand.

The 3-year-old arrived at a hospital emergency department so badly injured that he did not survive.

He had bite marks on his face, his tummy was protruding unnaturally and he was covered from head to toe in bruises and abrasions.

At 10pm on August 10, 2015, Moko Rangitoheriri was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Moko died as a result of “multiple blunt force traumas”.

He had lacerations and hemorrhaging deep within his abdomen, historic bruising and damage to his bowel. Combined, that resulted in his bowel rupturing. Fecal matter leaked into Moko’s abdomen, causing septic shock.

His brain was swollen, he had blood clots under his scalp representing numerous injuries inflicted at different times in the lead-up to his death.

There was evidence the toddler had been smothered.

The couple who were caring for him in the weeks leading up to his death, friends of his mother, were charged over his death.

Last June, David Haerewa and Tania Shailer were jailed, receiving the longest sentence for child manslaughter in New Zealand history.

The Herald later revealed that Haerewa had racked up 111 convictions before he killed Moko and had been in and out of prison since 1991.

His offending included burglary, wilful damage, possession of a knife in a public place, contravening a protection order, male assaults female, aggravated robbery, breach of parole, theft, receiving stolen property, escaping custody and a raft of driving charges and bail breaches.

Shailer had been convicted six times before she was jailed for her part in Moko’s death.

Her first offence was not until 2012. All of her convictions were for shoplifting.

Both Shailer and Haerewa have appealed their sentences.