Lies, damn lies and Oxfam

Everything has got to the point of extremes and absurdity. Charities now have to skew the data so hard to get your attention over the noise in people’s lives that they are throwing the baby out with the bathwater. But by any reasonable measure all our lives are slowly improving.

It used to be that poverty was that you couldn’t feed yourself. Now poverty is if a family has to share a bedroom, doesn’t have the Internet, or doesn’t have enough disposable income left to take in a movie once in a while.

The business of charities is cynical and very cut-throat.

It has spilled over to the point where even the people who used to pay off some of their liberal guilt are no longer willing to put up with the cognitive dissonance.

Pro Tip: Think globally, Act locally. At least you know the guy at the homeless shelter eating your Shepherd’s pie is going to sleep well on a full stomach. Where all that money goes once the likes of the corporate charities get hold of it – who knows? In the extremes, terrorism. And normally, on huge overheads.

– Twitter