Mad Dog Mattis hits the ground running

I realise I am being a bit of a Trump fangirl at the moment but we really have to balance all the extreme negativity out there in the media about him. He was being accused of being a terrible President before he was even officially sworn in and has come under relentless criticism by the MSM for everything he has said and done since the 20th. His speech was criticised, the crowd at his inauguration was lied about and so on and so forth.

From another perspective, Trump has to be one of the fastest acting Presidents in history. He was taking action on his promise to keep manufacturing jobs in America before he was sworn in and he has already taken action on his stated desire to wipe ISIS out within 30 days of taking office. Trump knows how to pick the right person for the job and it has become very clear why he wasted no putting “Mad Dog” Mattis into his cabinet.

‘We’ve backed off in good faith to try and give you a chance to straighten this problem out. But I am going to beg with you for a minute. I’m going to plead with you, do not cross us. Because if you do, the survivors will write about what we do here for 10,000 years.’ -Secretary of Defence James Mattis

Newly minted Secretary of Defense James Mattis celebrated his first full day at the Pentagon by overseeing 31 strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. Mattis entered the Pentagon Saturday with a smile for his first full day of work, and for good reason, considering the significant bombardment ISIS forces received. A variety of fighters, bombers and remotely piloted aircraft engaged in the bombing run, which saw 25 strikes in Syria and six in Iraq. In Syria, two strikes destroyed ISIS units and artillery near the town of Bab. ISIS forces in Raqqa, the terrorist group’s de facto capital, took a heavy beating, as 22 strikes destroyed 12 tactical units, nine fighting positions, two underground improvised explosive bomb factories and an ISIS headquarters. The final strike targeted two ISIS oil wells in Deir ez Zour. -vesselnews.io