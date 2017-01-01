Make Western Civilisation Great Again!

Lindsay Perigo, as usual, has all the answers

Here in New Zealand, an eight-year non-event named John Key stood down as Prime Minister. He hadn’t been that bad, but he hadn’t been that good, either. He could have been a lot better. It turns out he simply couldn’t be bothered; better as far as he was concerned just to coast and be “cool.” Key’s place was taken by Bill English—which means for the first time in the history of the world there’s a Prime Minister named English who cannot speak it. Neither he nor his deputy nor his predecessor; fry-quacking and droning are “cool,” and as ubiquitous as they are despicable. This is one respect in which Western Civilisation has yet to mount a comeback. May it enlist a Benedict Cumberbatch in a crusade for speech worthy of human beings, not ducks. Let it be cool to be clear. Make speaking great again!

Right at the end of 2016, New Zealand disgraced itself by joining such illustrious members of The Anti-West as China and Venezuela in condemning Israeli settlements on the West Bank. Now we learn that Foreign Minister Murray McCully was up to his Machiavellian eyeballs in drafting the pro-terrorist resolution. I hereby indict Mohammed McCully as a card-carrying member of The Filth.

If the resurgence of the West is to proceed apace in 2017, the new POTUS must move expeditiously to withdraw from the United Nations and banish Islamo-Marxism’s single biggest repository from American soil (some wags are suggesting he could turn it into condos!). This may be too much to hope for, but we thought that of Brexit and Trump’s election. Maybe, in Trump’s words, we should get used to the idea of winning for a change. Certainly, Trump’s pre-inaugural Twitter-rumblings about the UN are grounds for optimism.

NATO should declare war on every Muslim entity—be it nation or group or self-proclaimed caliphate—that has declared and/or is waging war on the West. Trump should reinstate the original version of his immigration proposal—”complete and total shutdown of Muslim immigration,” i.e., the Not One Muslim policy first proposed by me here on SOLO before Trump announced it as his!—rather than the diluted one that he’s allowed to be foisted upon him by wet useful idiots. All civilised nations should do the same. We can worry about exemptions and waivers once Not One Muslim has become our official default position.

We must drain the swamp of Fifth Columnists in our midst, the swamp of Academia. Academia, where they see sexists, misogynists, racists, etc., in, on and under every bed yet are indifferent when one of their own calls for “white genocide.” To mix metaphors here, the cancer of Cultural Marxism/Political Correctness must be excised. While The Filth are entitled to their views (even as they seek to ban free speech in their “safe zones” and beyond), they are not entitled to indoctrinate their charges with those views at taxpayer expense. They and those of their charges they’ve stupefied into, like, total, like, incoherence, the, like, moronnials who cannot, like, string a, like, sentence together, let alone, like, think, like, conceptually, must be disenfranchised by a political literacy test. The same test would undoubtedly disqualify most of The Anti-West masquerading as journalists in the mainstream media, another swamp we must drain. Airhead America and their equivalents must never be allowed to destroy the best traditions of their respective nations by sheer weight of numbers.The fact that advanced, industrialised and still-relatively-free nations have warts should not deter them from excising their cancers. Excise warts by all means, but go after cancers first!

These are some of the challenges a resurgent Western Civilisation faces. It has faced them before and triumphed, even when the odds seemed hopeless. Right is might when it rediscovers the courage of its convictions.