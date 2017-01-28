This man should no longer be in education

Former Dargaville High School principal David Kenneth Bargh has gotten off too lightly.

A principal who stalked a young teacher, lurking around her home, has been censured by the teacher’s body.

Former Dargaville High School principal David Kenneth Bargh was convicted last April for loitering at the young woman’s home and unlawfully being in an enclosed yard.

Jessica McPherson, a teacher at the school Bargh headed, told the court she had lived “in constant fear” for months while he lurked in her garden late at night.

In a decision released today, the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal said his behaviour amounted to serious misconduct.

It acknowledged evidence given in court that his actions resulted from a flare up in his obsessive compulsive disorder, which sparked a deterioration in his mental health.

He became “fixated” with McPherson, the decision said, and when he was discovered by police on her property appeared “somewhat confused”.

Bargh was censured by the disciplinary tribunal, and a number of conditions placed on his practising certificate, including a requirement he inform any employer of his obsessive compulsive disorder.