Martyn (no, not that Martyn) writes

I emailed my MP last night (emboldened by your post). He replied within 8 hours. He is in Europe on his honeymoon. A comprehensive and impressive response, given he is actually properly on leave. He understands his duty and that he is a representative. Btw he said he didn’t know about the resolution in advance.

Contrast this to our PM, DPM and Min FA who are awol. NZ is leaderless. He’d be awol as well, except we all know that he was at a fish and chip shop trying to be a man of the people. NZ is rudderless. PM has failed first test.

