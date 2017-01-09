A Maserati parking in a handicapped spot prompts an email

via email

Hi Cam,



Your story about the Maserati in the disabled space caught my attention. I suffer from Cerebral Palsy, but most people can’t “see” it, apart from a slight limp on my part. The abuse I get, and the looks too, are not really something I can put in writing.



I forgot to tattoo my disability on my forehead, you see, as otherwise, I’m apparently able-bodied.

However, the physical limitations imposed on me are very real, and a disabled space is more often than not, the only thing that allows me to visit the shops, or a shopping mall.



If I pull a muscle in my foot or ankle for example, that will reduce me to hobbling around the house for a good four to five days.



I don’t let my disability define me, as there are many others in the world with CP that can’t drive, let alone walk, and I am very fortunate in that respect.



They take the so-called “perk”, but would they like the “consequences” that come with the “perk”? Don’t think so.



Incidentally, the fine was raised by the Government in either 2008 or 2009, from $40.00 to $150.00.



Paul