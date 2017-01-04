Maybe he might stop promoting rabid death cults like Islam on his platform now

Checkmate, atheists! The king of the Internet has found religion.
Zuckerberg, whose Facebook profile once identified him as an atheist, revealed his change of heart on his social media network after he wished everyone on Dec. 25 a “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah” from “Priscilla, Max, Beast and me,” referring to his wife, daughter and dog. When a commenter asked him, “Aren’t you an atheist?” he responded: “No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important.”
Call me a cynic, but he still seems completely lost to me.
– Huffpost, Facebook, via Boing Boing
