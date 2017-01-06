McCully speaks out

Foreign Minister Murray McCully says it is “regrettable” his electorate office was vandalised by people opposed to New Zealand’s sponsorship of a UN Security Council resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And while he understood some people felt strongly about it, there was nothing new in New Zealand’s position. “Obviously we have had a significant number of communications from people who are concerned about the issue,” he told the Herald today before his meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders. “But it is very difficult to get past the fact that it is long-standing New Zealand policy to support the two-state solution, to condemn incitement and violence, and to call for a halt to the settlements process. “These are not new New Zealand policies.”

He was just following orders.

It took some lowlife to graffiti his offices for McCully to break his silence, saying “We have a longstanding friendship with Israel and our foreign policy positions have been very balanced and fair on these matters…The fact is that there was a particular resolution before the council that our longstanding policy positions support, and so we supported it.”

He didn’t just support it – he promoted it!

If only the resolution was actually balanced and fair and if only it was in line with longstanding policy of being an “honest broker”. McCully breaks his silence with political garble amounting to white lies.

The silence from the 9th floor is deafening, and just as we’re frustrated and cabinet is frustrated, Murray McCully must be feeling very, very exposed.

And not a peep about destroying the relationship between New Zealand and Israel. Other than pretending nothing has changed in spite of ambassadors being recalled and expelled.

– NZ Herald