So. The media are impartial and tell both sides of the story?

Of course, we have found out that Thiel was granted residence in 2006 under a Labour government. Since then, he’s just done what people do. Live, work, play. And Mr Thiel would have remained a fairly unknown person had Donald Trump not put him on the media’s radar.

Suddenly, all the decent, trained and skilled went for “balanced reporting”. No… that can’t be right.

Our media is sick. It really is. In general it is anti government, anti-right, anti-authority. It promotes victims, bludgers, criminals and the left.

A man that worked hard, has done nothing wrong, has put millions into New Zealand, created employment and is generous with his time and money had become public enemy number one. For no other reason than Donald Trump asking him to help.

The next time someone “decent, trained and skilled” tells me I’m not a real journalist, but they are, I think I might be inclined to agree. I’m clearly not like them at all.

– via email