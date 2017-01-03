The Medieval Chastity belt is back and has sold out in Germany

Remember these? While some historians claim they did not actually exist in medieval times that has not stopped modern versions being invented. The so-called myth about chastity belts was that Knights would put their wives in them to ensure that they were not unfaithful while they were gone. Looking at the ones on display in museums with all the protruding teeth around the openings they also look well designed for preventing rape. In Germany rape has become a serious concern for German women thanks to Angela Merkel welcoming in men from a culture that actually has a gang rape game called Taharrush.

Ultimately, the chastity belt’s existence as a legitimate historical artifact should be relegated to the category of myth, experts say. However, a recent tech innovation, designed to protect women from sexual assault, has been criticized as a modern reimagining of the chastity belt. AR Wear, “a clothing line offering wearable protection for when things go wrong,” developed underwear and other garments that would be difficult, if not impossible, for an attacker to remove. The controversial product, which was accused of placing the burden of rape prevention on victims rather than perpetrators, gained notoriety in 2013 after the company launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. AR Wear claimed the garment fabrics could not be ripped or cut, “so that women and girls can have more power to control the outcome of a sexual assault.” AR Wear reached their funding goal and finalized a prototype in 2015, but currently their products are not commercially available. -livescience.com

In Germany however a modern version has been commercially produced and has sold out. Their target market is German women who like to jog.

AN ENTREPRENEUR from Germany has created trousers with the aim of protecting women from possible sex attacks while they are out jogging – and the first 150 were sold out immediately.The trousers come with a lock for women’s intimate areas and an alarm, so would ensure the wearers were kept safe from any sex attacks. Business graduate, Sandra Seilz, decided to invent the trousers after she was attacked by three drunk men when she was jogging in the woods.

Women’s intimate areas will be sealed off with a “protective shield”. The website says: “Get into your safe shorts, pull the ergonomically placed high-tech cords that are tear and cut-resistant until the trousers are in place. “The the cords are fixed to a power alarm. “Should someone try to get into the trousers of the jogger the alarm will go off at a volume of 130 decibels, which is supposed to scare off the attacker.” The trousers are made of the same material as bullet-proof vests and can only be cut by attackers. Ms Seilz said: “Safe Shorts provide triple protection against sexual assaults, and we’re very proud of them.” The inventor Ms Seilz said people should not be worried if there is an emergency, she said: “In ambulances there are electrical devices that can cut the strong material.” The shorts can be purchased online for €149 on the website www.safeshorts.eu and the businesswomen hopes to also make lockable pants for going out. The company has also received orders from Japan, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Taiwan and the United States. -express.co.uk

They also sell safe underpants so women wearing skirts or other clothing can be protected too.

When your country has become so dangerous towards women that they feel the need to purchase a modern version of a chastity belt to try to protect them from rape something is seriously wrong. Call me crazy but surely the logical solution is to remove from your country anyone who thinks that rape is a game and that German ” infidel “women are there for the sexual entertainment of Muslim men?

Anglea Merkel will go down in history as the leader who welcomed untold pain and misery into the lives of her fellow German women because she put the needs of millions of Muslim migrant men before the safety of millions of German women.