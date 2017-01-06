Michelle Boag wants to be Coffee Coloured (the current shade of red, not so much)

It does my head in. Yesterday Michelle Boag continued to dig herself in. After having said the Coffee Coloured faux pas, she went on to confirm it on the record to other media.

When asked by the Herald, RNZ confirmed Boag’s comment quoted in the tweet were made on the record. On Tuesday, Bridger posted a video on social media accusing Sir Peter of being racist for saying Waiheke Island was “a white man’s island” during a chance meeting on the island on Tuesday. Sir Peter denied the allegation, saying Bridger “misinterpreted some light-hearted banter”. This morning, Boag told the Herald her comment to Maori TV needed to be taken in context. “Oh, look, that’s a bit ridiculous. [The reporter] rang me about the comment I made about being coffee-coloured and that was in response to something [Bridger] said about Sir Peter targeting her because she was black.

And when contacted about the original and the confirmation to yet more media, she continued

Asked whether she might offer an apology for the coffee-coloured comments, Boag insisted it was taken out of context and that no offence was intended.

So let me get this right. Sir Peter Leitch is in a media shit storm because a comment he made was deliberately taken out of context and blown up by the media.

So he hires a professional PR person (or so he thinks), who compounds the problem by making a statement that the media immediately take out of context and blow up.

(Language warning) WHAT IS THE FUCKING POINT OF PAYING A PR PROFESSIONAL THAT SIMPLY STATES THAT SHE WAS TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT?

You’d think Michelle Boag would be too embarrassed to continue. But in her PR world, explaining is winning. Winning like this:

“[Lara Bridger’s] a very attractive colour – and I aspire to a tan like that every year. So there was no offence [intended]. It was just a comment that was taken out of context that … I certainly wouldn’t have said it as an official comment.”

I can actually feel a physical sensation in my brain caused by the stupidity of that explanation. Boag has been on TV with all sorts of spray tans on her. Some of them may even be called names like Mocca or Cappucino. She once appeared on TV in a Trump-like orange which I imagine might have been called Jaffachino.

Sadly, all that Michelle Boag has right now in the Coffee Coloured tan department is a flat white.

You’d think that her stupidity is complete.

Not so.

In saying she was taken out of context, she blamed the media. PR101: NEVER BLAME THE MEDIA. Why?

Because:

Maori TV story producer Aroha Awarau told the Herald Boag’s claims the comments were taken out of context were not true. Boag had been asked whether she thought “anyone has the right to tell someone else how they should feel if they feel they’ve been racially attacked” when she made the “coffee” comment. He said Boag should have reasonably expected to be quoted on her answers to his and Maori TV reporter Wepiha Te Kanawa’s questions during their conversation. They had told her they were journalists and at no point did Boag state what she was saying was off the record, Awarau said.

Sadly, Sir Peter has decided to go down with the ship. The man’s loyal to a fault.

Asked whether Sir Peter would accept Bridger’s invitation to meet and offer an apology, Boag replied: “Unlikely.” She said she had spoken with Sir Peter this morning and remained his spokeswoman.