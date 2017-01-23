Millions of Americans are now as trapped as Palestinians are in Israel

Actually, that’s being too charitable. But we’ve certainly had a chance to see their thinking over the last few months. This one is just too epic not to share

The US is losing its redeeming factor. The tempestuous ugliness at the very core of a militarist empire can no longer hide and camouflage itself under the thin veneer of any claim to civility. They love Obama for he was the last shining smile concealing the frightening gnarls of American militarism. Trump has grabbed the sacrosanct symbols of this nation, as he put it now infamously, “by the pussy”. Trump is the vulgarity American arts and letters had scarcely kept at bay. The US now sees itself as ugly as Israel, with a crook as its president, as rude and ill-mannered as Benjamin Netanyahu. The US now looks into a mirror and sees a racist state it had thought exorcised into Israel. Americans have, overnight, turned into Palestinians, the dreams of their democratic institutions occupied by the nightmare of a militant minority of zealot racist triumphalists.

Gosh. Wasn’t that Obama so well behaved?

Millions of decent, defiant, angry, and determined Americans are now trapped inside a vulgar buffoonery, as Palestinians are in Israel, and as Arabs and Muslims are in their own countries from one end of the globe to the other – caught in the web of a graceless, crass, kitsch of a state, with the picture of President Trump all over it. America has become the “banana republic,” the “third world tyranny”, the “stan” it has habitually termed, racialised, and ridiculed, to think itself superior to them all. The US now believes Russia has done to it what the US has done to countless other countries: aborted the democratic course of their national destiny and imposed a gang of ignoramus billionaire public enemies in charge of their future. A short subway ride from where I live in Manhattan stands tall and triumphant the Statue of Liberty, or Lady Liberty, as we affectionately call her. The Lady is now looking askance at the uncertain future of the homeland she represents. The Lady and the Trump are at odd with each other. She is a formal abstraction incarnate, a hopeful promise in metal and might. He is concrete crudity, crass in diction and frightful in everything he represents and invokes.

You might want to know who is responsible for this epic piece of self-flagellation?

Hamid Dabashi is Hagop Kevorkian Professor of Iranian Studies and Comparative Literature at Columbia University in New York.

Until Hamid is rounded up and summarily shot, and not peacefully left to consume the taxpayers’ money at a public university where he’s freely allowed to write pieces like that, continue his essentially non-productive and useless career, and enjoy all the benefits of Freedom while railing against it, I think the US of A is just fine. Don’t you?

