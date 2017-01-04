Media Mocks McCully Mercilessly

The article in The Times of Israel has the mocking title, “The wisdom of the Kiwi foreign minister.” It reveals that the writer is not impressed at all by his intelligence or his understanding of geopolitics in the Middle East. At the same time as mercilessly pointing out McCully’s ineptitude, the writer praises New Zealand’s very own Shalom Kiwi blog; a blog that we have drawn our readers’ attention to many times in our own posts.

…The main proponent of the Kiwi initiative was Murray McCully, the Foreign Minister. Thanks to the excellent online publication Shalom.Kiwi we can be privy to Mr McCully’s insights into the geopolitics of the Middle East, offered at a meeting on 18 May 2016 in an address to the Auckland Jewish Community. When asked about the role of Palestinian terror in the current stalemate, McCully declined to distinguish between Palestinian attacks on Israeli civilians and the Israeli response to such attacks. When pushed, he refused to call the current wave of stabbings, shootings, car-rammings and suicide bombings “terrorism”, snapping: “You can call it what you like ….. you choose your words, I’ll choose mine.”

In relation to the terrorist group Hamas, McCully conceded that it had “stopped short of formally accepting the Quartet Principles” – an observation that ‘provoked astonished laughter from a shocked audience’. ‘The Quartet Principles include recognising Israel, abiding by diplomatic agreements and renouncing violence. As one audience member responded, this was rather a generous comment to make about an organisation whose statements, charter and purposes are the annihilation of Israel, not in order to make a Palestinian state, but because of a religious objection to Jewish sovereignty in any part of that land’. McCully was asked: “Why would you think that New Zealand might succeed where President Clinton failed, where the generous offer made in 2000 by Israel with the backing of the Americans and the more generous offers in 2008 failed? It would seem to us that the fault lies not so much with Israel but with Palestinian rejectionism and we don’t hear you condemn it.” McCully’s answer was: “I would try and find a way of sitting down with people who live an hour’s car journey away to hammer out a solution”. McCully’s parting words were an appeal to New Zealand’s Jewish community to call their Israeli friends and family and ask them to put pressure on their government. You can see a video of the entire meeting here. -timesofisrael.com

New Zealand’s foreign Minister’s blinkered perspective and startling naiveté go a long way towards explaining why the resolution New Zealand sponsored puts 95% of the blame on the settlements and only 5% of the blame on Palestinian rejectionism and violence.