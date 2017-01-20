Never has there been a Presidential Inauguration quite like this one

I am amazed that our New Zealand Media have decided to not provide live coverage of President Trump’s inauguration as it is going to be like nothing that has ever been seen before.

The Democrats sore losers are planning many protests and acts of disruption to try to ruin the day such as chaining the trains but such is Trump’s popularity that hordes of bikers have off their own bat decided to provide protection and a human blockade to stop the protestors.

There are rumblings that anti-Trump protestors are going to cause trouble as Donald Trump takes the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States. Well, 5,000 members of Bikers for Trump are vowing to form a wall to block these shenanigans… Chris Cox, the founder of the pro-Trump group, said the bikers will ride to Washington, D.C., and attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. “In the event we are needed, we certainly will form a wall of meat,” Cox said. “We’ll be shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and toe-to-toe with anyone that is going to break through and police barriers,” …they’ll be there to protect bystanders in a non-violent manner… …he said that the group is expecting a peaceful transition of power. -townhall.com