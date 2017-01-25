A new leader, but are there 500 members?

The Conservative Party have announced a new leader to replace Colin “poet” Craig.

The Conservative Party has a new leader, Leighton Baker, 18 months after Colin Craig resigned amid a scandal involving his former press secretary. Mr Baker is a former farmer who now runs his own building company in Christchurch. The party’s board announced the appointment on Tuesday. Mr Craig, who founded the party, resigned in June 2015 following a spate of allegations about his relationship with Rachel MacGregor. In October last year the Human Rights Tribunal ordered Mr Craig to pay Ms MacGregor nearly $129,000 for the “severe humiliation” he had caused her. Mr Craig had previously lost a defamation action brought by Taxpayers’ Union executive director Jordan Williams, and was ordered to pay $1.27 million.

He also had his copyright case against me and Jordan Williams struck out in the District Court in December last year and is in court against John Stringer in March and me in May with his forlorn defamation actions.

There is another big outstanding problem, however.

My sources in Wellington tell me that the Electoral Commission is asking the *very* obvious question of whether the Party still has 500 financial members and is therefore still entitled to be registered as a political party at all. Of course, the Conservative Party’s rules require an annual subscription, and if you really think 500 people have parted with money in the last 12 months to remain a member of Colin Craig’s plaything, I have a bridge to sell you…

Let’s see how long it takes for the Electoral Commission to do their job.

Meanwhile, one wonders if the Conservative party has yet to move out of Colin’s Castle…or are they still sponging off of him until the money runs out as a result of consecutive losses in the courts.