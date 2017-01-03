A New Year message to the Muslim world

Dear Muslim world,

We in the West have almost nothing common with you. In the West we view military rule as oppressive and undemocratic but in the Islamic world it is the only protection standing between Muslim citizens and “the tyranny of total sharia law that must be enforced by Islamic theocracies, such as those of Iran and Saudi Arabia.”

We are no longer prepared to sacrifice the security and safety of our citizens in the West for multiculturalism. Multiculturalism only works when it is “a two-way street between people that share common values of respect of each other’s culture.”

We are no longer interested in debating what ” true Islam” is “It really does not matter what is “true Islam”. That is something the Muslim world needs to deal with internally; it does not serve us in the West to try to evaluate what is “true Islam” and what is not.”

We can no longer ignore Islamic religious leaders, who are paid by Islamic governments who “stand before your media cameras and call on Muslims to stab, slam trucks, kill, rape and humiliate the kafir [non-Muslim] Jews, Christians and Pagans.”

It is clear that terrorist groups and Islamic governments have the exact same goal in common.Both want to impose Sharia law on the world.“It is no secret that a Muslim head of state must rule by sharia and must conduct jihad against non-Muslims. Sharia law commands Muslim citizens to remove, by rebellion or assassination, any Muslim leader who does not abide by sharia and support jihadists.”

Starting this year, ” we in the West must hold Islamic governments responsible for jihadist actions of their own terrorist citizens. Nothing happens in Muslim countries without the knowledge of their governments. If a Muslim government has no control of its citizens, it should be considered a rogue nation.”

It is gross negligence, not an act of compassion, to bring into our countries unvetted refugees from Syria and Iraq.” Western governments have failed their citizens for too long in that respect and that will end today.”

It makes no sense that people who reject the values of the West should want to live there. “As President-elect Trump said, why should America — or any country — not allow in only immigrants who love us and who respect our laws and way of life?”

If we ever open our doors again to citizens from Islamic nations it will only be “when Islamic governments prove to the world that they have fundamentally changed, that they have ended once and for all their obsessive jihadist propaganda and hate education prevalent in the Muslim world.

Until then, all kinds of visas from such troubled areas will be suspended, except for the few who would be properly vetted. Such actions will surely expedite the reformation of Islam and Islamic education in Muslim nations who are desperate to give us their excess unhappy population.”

Quotes from gatestoneinstitute.org