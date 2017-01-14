New Zealand Herald impresses with some real news

The New Zealand Herald has impressed me recently with some real news articles that cover aspects of UN resolution 2334 and provide balance to the topic. While we have been discussing the issue for weeks now on Whaleoil it is good to see that one mainstream media organisation at least has made an attempt to do the same. We need more of this kind of news and less of this sort.

Here is a selection of a few interesting excerpts from the various articles that the New Zealand Herald have published so far:

…Whatever you think of Israeli policies and whether you think taking them to the UNSC was the right thing to do or not, coverage of resolution 2334 – which names only Israel for a lack of peace and makes specific demands only of the Jewish state – has been a catalyst for “the oldest hatred”. Comments like “The gas chamber myth has been totally debunked …” and “Should of wiped them all off the planet 75 years ago and problem solved …”, for example, have been made recently by New Zealanders on Facebook…

Israel’s right to defend its democracy The Talking Point by Malcolm Eves on Thursday was flawed with inaccuracies. Israel is not a rogue state but a true democracy. She is not responsible for the “merciless slaughter” of Palestinians – Palestinian leaders who incite their people against Israel are. In defending herself, if innocent civilians are deliberately put in the way of the firing line by irresponsible Palestinian leaders (Hamas in Gaza), then the shame is on Palestinian leaders, not Israel…

‘Day of shame’ This is the response of decent-minded Christians to the anti-Israel resolution pushed through by New Zealand at the United Nations Security Council. The Flaxmere Christian Fellowship in Hastings and its many supporters throughout New Zealand completely condemn the anti-Israel resolution passed at the United Nations outlawing Israeli settlements. We are disgusted at the leading role New Zealand played at the UN. This is a day of shame for New Zealand…

…This failure to honour the agreement by Jordan has been part of the reason New Zealand has always supported the internationalisation of Jerusalem, but even this is not achieved with UNSC2334 – half of it is handed to the Palestinians and Jerusalem once more becomes a divided city. Unesco actions in denying historical fact over Jerusalem just adds to the problem. The October 2016 Unesco Executive Board resolution defines Jerusalem as exclusively Muslim. This applies to all parts of the city including Christian sites and churches, not just the Temple Mount and the Old City…

…Resolution 2334 states, and McCully is on record as saying, that the settlements are the biggest obstacle to peace. Yet Israel withdrew from settlements in the Sinai in 1980 for peace with Egypt, then again with Egypt in 1988 over the disputed Sinai seaside resort of Taba, and most recently the Gaza Strip in 2005. The settlements are therefore no obstacle to peace, despite what the UN Resolution or President Obama say. The peace initiatives offered to Yasser Arafat in 2000 and Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) in 2005 declared Israel would withdraw from 98 per cent of the West Bank, and would annex 2 per cent of the area which is close to Jerusalem and had large Jewish population centres… -NZ Herald