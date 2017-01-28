An example of the 90-day trial being used for the wrong reasons

I have always been a big fan of the 90-day trial as I have always believed that it is good for both employer and employee. It means that someone who lacks experience will be given an opportunity to prove themselves where previously they wouldn’t have been given a chance as the employer would be stuck with them if they turned out to be a dud.

In the case of the person above who posted to The Trademe notice board yesterday I don’t think that joining a union will provide them with any protection as the 90 day period gives the employer unrestricted freedom to give him notice without giving a reason. I can only hope that the employer is not using this employee to get the immigrant he really wants for the job. Surely if he is going to spend time training this person he will not get rid of him/her even if he/she is performing well?

Unfortunately, the Production manager’s lack of interest in the person’s references and skills makes me think that the new employee is being used and that no matter how he/she performs he/she will be out of a job before the end of the 90 days.

What do you all think and is there anything that this employee can do to protect him or herself? More to the point has the government’s policy caused this problem and prevented the Production manager from hiring the best person for the job? Alternatively, is this an example of not choosing the skill set of immigrants wisely which results in them competing with locals for jobs? Shouldn’t we be selecting immigrants with skills that we need to come into our country?