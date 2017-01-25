Not even a week in office and yet another campaign promise fulfilled

President Trump is making changes like there is a fire underneath him. Let’s have a look at everything he has done since inauguration day on the 20th January.

2. He changed the Whitehouse website to reflect traditional American values like support for Law enforcement.

3. He signed three executive actions:

a) To stop the Trans-Pacific partnership

b) To institute a federal hiring freeze with the exception of the military.

c) To restore the Mexico City policy which will prevent federal funds being used to fund abortions.

4. He hosted a breakfast for key business leaders to listen to their advice and concerns about his administration.

“Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday morning. “Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America.” -Breitbart

5. He eased the burden of Obamacare

Axios put together a list of all the things that president Trump wanted to do immediately:

Look for a possible hiring freeze at executive branch… TICK

5-year lobbying ban on transition and administration officials

Mexico City policy, which prevents foreign NGOs from getting U.S. family planning money if they provide abortions with non-U.S. funds… TICK

Task the Defense Secretary and joint chiefs to come up with a plan to eviscerate ISIS… Already under way

Report on readiness, and something cyber security related

Border/immigration: Something on sanctuary cities, expand E-Verify, an extreme vetting proposal.

Trade: Withdraw from TPP and a thorough review of NAFTA TICK