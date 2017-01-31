Not just the world’s best gun salesman, but the world’s best drone killer too

Barack Obama did more for the gun industry than any other politician with his constant calls for bans on legal firearms.

It turns out that he also really liked killing bad wogs (or poor sad misunderstood Muslims, as the press would have you believe).

Obama ran for the presidency campaigning against American involvement in “wars of choice” like Iraq. He was even awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in anticipation of the more peaceful times his presidency would bring. And yet the record shows that he involved America in the Syrian and Libyan conflicts, both of which have become geopolitical and humanitarian nightmare. On assuming the presidency, one of Obama’s first actions was to order the closure of the American military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. At the time, this was intended as a powerful symbolic rebuke to the Bush years. Eight years later, the prison remains open and very much operational – a fact that is itself deeply symbolic. Or consider the manner in which Obama drastically escalated the use of unmanned drone strikes. Here’s an incredible statistic – in the past eight years, more people not in declared war zones were summarily executed by drone than were killed by the three and a half centuries of the Spanish Inquisition.

The Spanish Inquisition killed over 3000 people, and Obama extra-judicially killed more than that with drone strikes from above.

I didn’t hear a peep out of the liberal media about that, did you?

But you add one country to a list of already banned nations and the uproar is incredible.

It is sad our media have become presstitutes.

-Liam Hehir, Fairfax