Not a peep from Kelvin Davis on Correction’s stuff ups, but he’s back on the hobby horse

A 49-year-old career criminal who hasn’t set foot in New Zealand since leaving aged just 13 months is about to be deported from Australia. Pio Steve moved to Australia with family as a baby and, despite having no family or friends here, is about to be sent back by the Australian Government. He has lived there with his immediate family, and it’s unclear whether he has any family left in New Zealand.

Labour’s Corrections spokesman, Kelvin Davis, said Steve was a “product” of Australia. “He went to school and was shaped in Australia. He’s an Australian. It’s unfair of them to dump him here, because it makes New Zealand less of a safe place,” said Davis. It is unclear when he’ll be deported, but a New Zealand police spokesman said they would continue to work with relevant agencies such as the Department of Corrections, Ministry of Social Development and Ministry of Health to manage the arrival of returning offenders from Australia and other countries. “The priority for Police is to ensure community safety and assist agencies responsible for facilitating their integration into the community. “The Returning Offenders (Management and Information) Act enables information to be required from returning offenders, and the supervision of eligible individuals. When a person is not eligible under the Act, Police still assesses the risk of that individual and puts in place any necessary preventative measures within the current law.” A friend of Steve’s, Leroy Blair, 26, who spent several months with him at the Villawood Detention Centre before also being deported, said they’ll never be allowed back in to Australia to visit their families.

– Sunday Star Times