NZ currently out in the cold

I told McCully he put New Zealand on the wrong side of history with his support for Resolution 2334. The chickens are now coming home to roost.

We are entering a new era,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed last month, the day after the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution condemning Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. “Just as President-elect [Donald] Trump said … it will happen much sooner than you think. In the new era there is a much higher price for those who try to harm Israel, and that price will be exacted not only by the U.S., but by Israel as well.”

Israelis and Palestinians are already preparing for this new era, and drawing battle lines against their foes.

The Israeli government, as Netanyahu made clear, views the new U.S. administration as a shield against the rest of the world, and “anti-Israel” measures like the Security Council resolution the Obama administration allowed to pass last month. Palestinian leaders find themselves in the diametrically opposite position: They are now furiously trying to mobilize the rest of the world as a bulwark against the incoming Trump administration and the possibility it breaks from long-standing U.S. polices, first among them moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The U.S. president-elect has called brokering Israeli-Palestinian peace the “ultimate deal.” Yet the only diplomatic activity taking place right now is focused not on any positive steps toward a two-state solution, but managing the impending rise of Trump.

The Netanyahu government’s optimism appears to be well-founded. In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. election, Trump invited the Israeli premier to the White House “at the first opportunity,” adding for good measure that the two leaders have known each other for years. Trump’s choice for ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, is a long-standing supporter of West Bank settlements, even heading the U.S. fundraising arm for one prominent settlement. Jared Kushner, the president-elect’s son-in-law and senior advisor, is also known for his pro-Israel activism, with his family’s foundation donating to various West Bank settlements.