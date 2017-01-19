A NZ Politician needs to steal this immigration idea fast

Kellie Leitch is standing for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada and her number one policy is screening all visitors, refugees and immigrants for Canadian Values

She believes that people who want to immigrate to Canada should be asked questions like these:

Are men and woman equal, and entitled to equal protection under the law?

Is it ever ok to coerce or use violence against an individual or a group who disagrees with your views?

Do you recognise that to have a good life in Canada you will need to work hard to provide for yourself and your family and that you can’t expect to have things you want to be given to you?

Wouldn’t it be great if immigrants to New Zealand were screened for New Zealand values? Even if the values immigrants were screened for were liberal left-wing values that would still be useful. Immigrants most likely to harm our society do not share the Left’s compassion for people who are different and unlike the Left they are not tolerant of alternative lifestyles or different religions, cultures and races. I actually think that Labour or Green voting immigration officers would be perfect for the job of screening immigrants for values that will allow them to integrate and assimilate into our society. If the immigration officers were transgender or gay that would be even better as it would be hard for some immigrants to hide their disgust.

Kellie Leitch believes that every single potential immigrant, without exception, should have a face-to-face interview with a trained immigration officer and be asked questions to ascertain whether or not their values are consistent with the Canadian way of life. She also envisions that they will be challenged on their answers. For instance, they would be asked to explain why they might have made previous statements or social media postings that indicate the opposite for what they have just said.

I think her ideas are just what New Zealand needs. Act Party leader David Seymour has already proposed (in an exclusive article on Whaleoil) that all immigrants to New Zealand sign values of tolerance and freedom so that we can hold them to them if they break them later. Adding the above questions suggested by Kellie Leitch in addition to using highly trained immigration officers to vet them could only improve our existing system. It may not be as much as some of us would like but it would be a whole lot better than the current system.

All immigrants should accept the most basic values of New Zealand society: namely freedom of speech, equality of gender and race before the law, that spirituality is a private matter of personal conscience, and that LGBT people should be allowed to express themselves. If they don’t like or agree with the most basic of rights, they can find somewhere else to go. Fundamentalist Islam is incompatible with New Zealand values. We need to focus our efforts on protecting ourselves from these individuals who share such incompatible views. These values tend to accumulate into dissent and eventual violence, and have no place in New Zealand. ….My suggestion that all immigrants to New Zealand should sign up to values of tolerance and freedom is an attempt to differentiate those who accept our way of life from those who do not. It is difficult to hold people to account for values they never signed up to. Opponents, depending on which side they’re from, say the idea is either too harsh or doesn’t go far enough. On such a sensitive topic, extremes in opinion are inevitable, and in my view, equally misguided on both sides. – David Seymour Whaleoil

I asked Act leader David Seymour what his thoughts were on Kellie Leitch’s immigration policy and he said, “I obviously agree with the values statement, but her proposal to interview every single visitor entering Canada is nuts. In New Zealand, we would have to have 3.5 million interviews conducted if we were to interview visitors. Of course, in practice, it would become a check-box exercise, of little meaning. A more sensible proposal would be to interview meaningfully only those taking permanent residence.”

Speaking of visitors to New Zealand, I wonder how many of the politicians who opposed Chris Brown visiting New Zealand, will support screening those coming here for life for values compatible with New Zealand?