Observations on Zombie towns

Guest post

I wondered about Shamubeel Eaqub’s comments about many smaller towns in New Zealand becoming ‘Zombie towns’ and wanted to see for myself if this was true. So, a trip around the South Island in January gave me a great opportunity to see first hand how some of the regions are faring.

Off the ferry at Picton, and straight to Blenheim. Blenheim town centre has a big spread, and the town itself seems to go on for miles. Traffic in the town is busy. Then through the Wairau Valley – passing miles and miles of vineyards – to St Anaud. This is a pretty place, with tourists on Lake Rotoiti – and then to Murchison.

Murchison is so busy, you can hardly move. Yes, it is holiday traffic, and the closure of the road through Kaikoura pushes more traffic this way – but even so – town traffic was at a virtual standstill, cafes had queues out of the door, and the petrol station was much the same.

We stayed at Westport. Reduced mining was supposed to kill off the town, but it just refuses to lie down. Dairying, horticulture and tourism are now mainstays for the town, and there is talk of new industries coming. As permits for industrial projects become harder to get, industry is attracted to places where rezoning is not required, and local Councils are industry friendly.

A few days later, we headed south, to visit friends in Central Otago.

First to Greymouth – a bit quiet at 8.45 on a Saturday morning, but a nice modern café served us coffee close to the town centre.

Then through Arthur’s Pass – very scenic. Busy roads, and we passed through the town of Otira – where there are Shire horses, and hotels being renovated in gold rush style – and people everywhere! This is not the Otira I passed through 20 years ago. This one is humming!

The township of Arthurs Pass is BUZZING!! Busy cafes, walkways and viewing points – and very cheeky keas amusing everyone and posing for photos.

On to Ashburton, to visit relatives – the town has expanded considerably since I was last there. Then Timaru – wow!! This place is much larger and busier than I remember it. Called in to the local Pak n Save for supplies, and could hardly move!

On to Oamaru – love the old stone buildings. There are less tourists here than on the western side of the island, but the town centre was busy again, and I’m sure it has expanded from what it was 20 years ago.

On to Palmerston, and here we turned inland. Now things got really quiet – miles and miles of very low traffic and rolling hills. We were heading to Ida Valley – and wow – this was really remote! Beautiful part of the country though.

Spent a couple of days in the area. There were few tourists here, but lovely scenery and interesting old buildings. Went to a fabulous hostelry at Ophir, with a really good menu – and most of the clientele were locals. They proudly offer a wine list with exclusively Central Otago wines – and, once away from the tourists, of course, it needs to be remembered that this part of the country also has a very successful wine industry.

Back up the West Coast – first to Alexandra – wow – this is a large town these days. Then through to Clyde – and then Cromwell. Last time I visited, Cromwell was a tiny place. Not now. It doesn’t just rely on tourists, though, as it has a strong stonefruit industry. We decided to avoid Queenstown, and to bypass Wanaka, so we stopped at Lake Hawea – pretty little place, and even here, there was a lot going on. Another long queue at the café. Then north, skirting around Mt Aspiring National Park, to Haast.

Tourism really is in full throttle in this part of the country. From here, heading north, past the glaciers, it is campervans all the way. We stopped at Franz Josef, where we encountered speed bumps, a large car park which was full, and hundreds of tourists on the walkways. But the weather was nice, the glacier was picturesque and the tourists had a good day.

Hokitika – famous for its sales of jade, walks and the gold towns – The Luminaries – was quieter than the towns further south. Then back to Greymouth, and on to Punakaiki. This used to be a tiny place – but now, it has spread over a wide area – with cabins, cafes, motels – and of course, the Pancake Rocks themselves. A lovely part of the country, and tourists come here by the hundreds.

Then back to Westport. We arrived just after 8.00 pm, and were afraid that everything would be closed. But no. The supermarket was open, the dairy was open until 10.00 pm, and the fish & chip shop was doing a roaring trade. No one could now describe it as a ‘dying town’, as I once heard on Radio NZ.

Tourists in this country must be blown away. The natural beauty is breathtaking. And I can say, hand on heart, that I didn’t see anything but crystal clear rivers and mirror lakes. Those that say that we have no right to claim New Zealand’s Clean Green image are wrong. We have every right to claim it, because, for the most part, it is true.

As for Shamubeel Eaqub – well, he implies that most small New Zealand towns are dying. Not at all. Tourism in the Queenstown area has ensured that towns like Cromwell, Alexandra and Clyde are now much larger than they were before. But tourism doesn’t explain why Ashburton and Timaru seem to have doubled in size as well.

If you think about it, none of our major industries operate in the cities. You can’t grow vines in Remuera. Logging doesn’t happen in Panmure – nor is there much dairying in Mt Roskill. There is some tourism in Auckland, but – as I have just found out – most of it is conducted in the remote parts of the South Island. In the North Island, tourists find their way to Rotorua, Taupo, Tauranga – places where – apparently – no one wants to live.

Really?

Do a road trip, Mr Eaqub. See the country. While no doubt there are small towns that are struggling, many are thriving. The cities are an important part of the country, but they do not tell the whole story. But you have to leave the cities behind to really find that out.