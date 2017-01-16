Oh the irony

It was predicted that the result of a Trump loss would be dangerous for the US. Republicans were expected to deny the result of a democratic election, and riots may even ensue.

It’s therefore rather hilarious to see the left still in total denial that their electoral system picked Trump. Worse, they think protesting against his inauguration is going to… do what, exactly?

A week of protests ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president is set to kick off on Saturday with a civil rights march in Washington by activists angry over the Republican’s comments on minority groups including Muslims and Mexicans. Civil rights leader the Reverend Al Sharpton plans to lead a march along the National Mall ending at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, about 3 kilometres from the steps of the US Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in as president on January 20. … About 30 groups, almost all of them anti-Trump, have gotten permits to protest before, during and after the inauguration. By far the biggest event will be the Women’s March on Washington the day after the inauguration, which organisers say could draw 200,000 people. Thousands of demonstrators also have vowed to shut down the inauguration, including by closing off security checkpoints along the inaugural parade route. Washington police and the US Secret Service plan to have some 3000 officers and an additional 5000 National Guard troops on hand through the events, numbers they say will be sufficient to allow the inauguration and protests to go ahead peacefully.

I guess after Obama’s maturity during the last few months, his supporters feel empowered to act like spoilt little children too.

– Reuters