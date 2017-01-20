Obama to Press: Don’t be Sycophants

During what President Obama said to the press corps for his very last time on Wednesday has us scratching our heads.
“You’re not supposed to be sycophants; you’re supposed to be skeptics. You’re supposed to ask me tough questions. You’re not supposed to be complimentary, but you’re supposed to cast a critical eye on folks who hold enormous power,” Obama said in regards to the relationship between press and president.
Question: where was this attitude for the last eight years? Mr. President, the press treated you like you could do no wrong. They never acted at all like you suddenly require. They were sycophants from the start who rarely cast a critical eye and delivered the softest of softball questions, save only a few. Perhaps this is another veiled warning to the press on how they should act with the next president.
Obama also said he enjoyed working with the media during his presidency and even though he didn’t always agree with every story, he praised them for holding him accountable. If there were a laugh track, that would’ve been a good moment to press play.
Why did he never say that at the start of his presidency?
Oh that’s right he was helped into his presidency by wet panty sycophants in the media who stayed on that train and are still on it.
Any respect that Obama had left is well and truly burnt to ashes by his behaviour and speeches over the last month or so.
Best teleprompter reader America’s ever had though.
– Truth Revolt
Whaleoil on a phone, iPad or tablet without ads is so fast!
Click Here to subscribe to a FAST ad-free Whaleoil.